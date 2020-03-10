The accident involved a Metro Mass bus which was carrying sacks of fresh pepper and about 12 passengers heading towards Kintampo from Tamale, collided head-on with a Sprinter minibus between Kawampe and Dawadawa at about 4:00 am Monday.

The 30 people were burnt beyond recognition when the buses they were travelling in – a sprinter and Yutong collided and caught fire in the early hours of Monday.

Reacting to the tragic event, Nana Akufo-Addo in a tweet consoled the families of the dead and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“My sympathies and condolences go to all the families and loved ones of the deceased in Monday’s horrific accident on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway. May their souls Rest In Peace. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the tweet said.