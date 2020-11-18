According to him, the President must resign after being indicted in the letter addressed to him by Mr. Amidu.

Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, to the surprise of many Ghanaians.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to several factors, including consistent interference of his work.

President Akufo-Addo with Martin Amidu

He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

The Presidency subsequently accepted his resignation on Wednesday, November 17, 2020, but denied ever interfering in his work.

Victor Smith believes Mr. Amidu’s Amidu’s allegations against the President indict him and has called for Akufo-Addo’s resignation.

“Martin Amidu has finished this government. What he has done to the President, the President must step down,” he said in a video shared by Joy News.

“If somebody does an exposé about you and exposes you so badly, in some other jurisdictions maybe people would have asked him to resign because he’s finished himself.

"That you tried to engage the guy to alter an investigation of some sort and he refused and he’s put it out there in the public domain, he has finished you.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has vehemently denied all allegations of interference in the work of the former Special Prosecutor.

A nine-page letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, said there was no interference in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal, as suggested in Amidu's resignation letter.

"At no point did the President ask you to shelve the report, so he could "handle the matter,” the statement said.

“It is difficult to see in what way and in what context the President would seek to "handle the matter" when the matter was already public knowledge and had led to the Ministry of Finance suspending action on the Agyapa transaction in anticipation of your report.

"I am directed by the President to respond to correct the errors of the fact contained in your [Amidu] letter in order to provide a complete public record of the issues," it added.