In a statement, the group also expressed its disappointment at the Presidency’s acceptance of the resignation.

“When it becomes an attempt to creep on turf, we believe the best option is to call the bluff of the Executive, assert the independence, stick to one’s guns and proceed with one’s mandate. If we do not do this then we have surrendered that precious independence, back to the Executive,” a section of the statement from the pressure group said.

“We expect there to be friction. Inherent in that inevitable friction is the expectation that each officeholder would hold their ground so that in the healthy equilibrium of tension, Ghanaians would be protected from undue governmental authority.

“That is why we are disappointed in both the resignation and its subsequent acceptance, which make it impossible for the decisions to be rescinded.”

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, to the surprise of many Ghanaians.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to several factors, including consistent interference of his work.

He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

The Presidency subsequently accepted his resignation on Wednesday, November 17, 2020, but denied ever interfering in his work.

Reacting to this, Occupy Ghana said Mr. Amidu should have stood his grounds and asserted his independence even if there was interference.

“Having perused Mr Martin Amidu’s letter, we believe that the main challenge had to do with his interaction with the Executive on his most recent corruption risk assessment report. Without commenting on the merits or otherwise of the matters in disagreement, we believe that Executive push back is to be expected in the work on all constitutional or statutory independent bodies.”

The pressure group, however, reiterated its support for the Office of the Special Prosecutor and other independent institutions.

“OccupyGhana restates its support for the OSP and its independence from every other person or authority. The purpose behind all of these independent institutions under the law is to preclude the exercise of arbitrary power,” the statement added.