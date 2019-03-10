President Akufo-Addo in a series of tweet said he was "saddened" by the news of the tragic loss of 157 lives.

"Like all Ghanaians, I have been deeply saddened by Sunday's news of the tragic loss of 157 lives, who perished on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, in Kenya," he tweeted.

"May the souls of the departed rest in peace."

The airline said 149 passengers and eight crew members were on flight ET302 from the Ethiopian capital to Nairobi in Kenya.

Four were UN passport-holders whose nationalities are yet to be established, 11 countries in Africa, and 13 in Europe had citizens among the victims.

During a press conference, the airline's CEO told media that the plane was carrying passengers from more than 30 countries.

He said they included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Chinese citizens, eight Americans, seven British citizens, seven French citizens, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four Indians, four people from Slovakia, three Austrians, three Swedes, three Russians, two Moroccans, two Spaniards, two Poles and two Israelis.

Belgium, Indonesia, Somalia, Norway, Serbia, Togo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen each had one citizen on board.

The plane, according to the company, took off at 8:38 a.m. local time (05:38 GMT) from the Bole Addis Ababa and lost contact at around 08:44 a.m.