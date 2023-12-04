Akufo-Addo refuses to append signature to Witchcraft and Armed Forces Bills – Bagbin

In an announcement in Parliament, the Speaker told lawmakers that the Presidency had written to the house with a reason for the delay in assenting to the bills.

The letter was read to members of the House by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. He said the president in his letter noted that upon review he noted some constitutional matters related to its passage that must be addressed before he assents to them.

“In the communication from his excellency dated 27th November 2023, he signifies pursuant to article 106, clause 7 that he is unable to assent to the criminal offenses number 2 bill 2023 because upon review of the bill, he noted some constitutional matters relating to its passage.”

The Speaker added that President Akufo-Addo is yet to communicate to the House the specific constitutional matters that must be addressed before he assents to the three bills.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on November 27, 2023, criticized the President for failing to communicate to Parliament his stance on the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023 which seeks to criminalize attacks on alleged witches.

The Armed Forces Bill also seeks to amend relevant Sections of Act 29 and the Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105) to replace the Death Penalty with life imprisonment.