This was made known by the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on his Twitter handle and on Accra-based Joy FM Saturday.

Nonetheless, he said the president will address the nation Saturday evening on the latest measures to contain the spread of the virus.

A research scientist with the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, Dr Kofi Boni, has proposed a 'gradual lockdown' of Ghana following the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr Boni wants professionals who provide essential services to be allowed to operate while non-essential service providers are gradually withdrawn to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to him, Ghana does not have the capacity in the health sector to deal with a potential increase in coronavirus cases.

“Do we have the capacity to test thousands and ten thousands of people?… there will certainly be a time when we will come to our wits ends,” he said on Joy FM.

“I am thinking that there are certain things that we can do, especially at some of the institutions and other working areas, maybe gradually get into a lockdown. We can allow only essential workers to go to work, reduce the number of people going to work and places that will have congregations,” he added.

Ghana's COVID-19 cases has jumped to 19 from two, according to the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ministry of Health.

The latest three cases were confirmed Saturday morning.