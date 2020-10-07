This year's grand finale will be an-all-boys schools between Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS), Adisadel College, and the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon and it comes off on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

This is not the first time the three big shots battled it out on at the grand finale for the most coveted trophy in the country.

NSMQ trophy

PRESEC won the semi-finals stage to reach the finals with 66 points after beating Kumasi Academy and Aburi Presby SHTS, 38 and 18 respectively.

Adisadel College reached the finals with 21 points after eliminating Achimota School with 20 points and Keta Senior High Technical School, 17 points.

OWASS did not take their foot off the pedal, thereby running away victorious with 55 points and Accra Academy, 38 while Boa Amponsem had to be content with 22 points to reach the finals.