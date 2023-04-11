All NPP members support Bryan Acheampong’s comments – Annoh-Dompreh

In a post on social media, the Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament called on Ghanaians to leave Bryan Acheampong alone.

“Leave Bryn alone. He said nothing new… The entire Party & the parliamentary Caucus is fully associated with him.. The hypocrisy of our colleagues is just nauseating often times,” he said.

Speaking to members of the NPP in Kwahu after a health walk on Saturday, April 8, Bryan Acheamong said said “NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men.

“It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost”.

The former Minister of State in Charge of National Security added “Now with the way things are changing the economy will bounce back again, I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down.”

But a statement issued by Mr Fifi Kwetey responding to him said “The NDC condemns this utterly reckless and treasonable comment in no uncertain terms. We note that Bryan Acheampong is the latest of high-ranking officials of the NPP to make such brazen statement that reveals the party’s deep-seated determination to subvert Ghana’s democratic order.

“At an NPP delegates conference in Kumasi in 2021, President Akufo-Addo expressed his determination to “hand over to an NPP Government in 2025″. This eerily reminds everyone of the Nana Addo led desperate attempts to steal the 2008 elections in the strongroom of the electoral commission and other attempts by his desperate party to put dead bodies in water bodies in the Volta region all with a view to subverting the will of the people in that critical election.”

