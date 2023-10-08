Allowance is being processed for payment – NSS assures personnel

Additionally, the NSS has stated that allowances for October and arrears resulting from recent upward adjustments are also in the process of being calculated and will be disbursed immediately after the September allowances have been cleared.

These reassurances come in response to concerns raised by service personnel regarding their unpaid allowances for September and arrears dating back to January through June 2023, stemming from the recent adjustments to their monthly allowances.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NSS urged personnel to exercise patience as normal financial processes are being followed to ensure that all their deserved allowances are paid.

“to exercise restraint as the normal financial processes are being adhered to for all their well-deserved allowances to be paid.”

“Management wishes all national service personnel well as they complete their one-year mandatory national service to the state at the end of October 2023,”