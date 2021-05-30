RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Anglogold Ashanti retrieves body of missing miner

Evans Annang

The body of a miner of Anglogold Ashanti who went missing two weeks ago has been found.

Anglogold Ashanti Mining pit caves in
According to the mining firm, he went missing after an underground pit caved in.

In a statement on the tragedy, Anglogold Ashanti said “It is with great sadness that Anglogold Ashanti reports that the miner, missing after the geotechnical event at the Obuasi mine on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, has unfortunately passed away. His body was discovered on Saturday, 29th May, by mine rescue team”.

“A thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated. As previously1 announced underground mining activities were voluntarily suspended at the time of the incident and will remain so pending an in-depth area-by-area assessment of the mine design, mine schedule, and ground management plans, before progressively releasing mining areas for a phased resumption in production”, he said.

Anglogold statement
