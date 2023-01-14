Another Deputy CEO of Northern Development Authority sacked

The Northern Development Authority (NDA) has been in the news in recent times over some alleged corruption-related cases at the office.

A letter dated, December 21 and signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare noted that Yir-engu Engmen is expected to comprehensively hand over his duties and any official property to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before his exit.

His dismissal is expected to take effect from March 21, 2023.

“We wish to inform you that, H. E. the President has decided to terminate your appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority with effect from 21st March 2023.”

Pulse Ghana