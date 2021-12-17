Appointments of journalists to public boards is wrong - Kwame Pianim

He argues that how can journalists serving on the various boards criticize the government when they err.

Pianim’s comment comes after the recent appointments of Paul Adom-Otchere (Metro TV) and Kwame Sefa-Kayi (Peace FM) to the boards of Ghana Airports Company Ltd and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Nhyira-Addo on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday (16 December), Pianim said such appointments make it difficult for journalists to be neutral in playing their watchdog role effectively.

He added: “I said it at our meeting the other time: no media person should be a member of the board of any public institution.

“How can you criticise a government that you are a part of? If you are a think tank, you are criticising policy: you should not be part of policymaking.”

“You and I should also make sure that we speak the truth. The media (the fourth estate), yours is to speak truth to power, and I have told my friends who are in the media that if you are easily dazzled by the glare of power don’t get close to power,” Pianim said.

Paul Adom-Otchere and the other members of the Ghana Airport Company Board were inaugurated last month.