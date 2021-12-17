RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Appointments of journalists to public boards is wrong - Kwame Pianim

Evans Annang

Renowned Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim has bemoaned the appointment of journalists to serve on public institutions boards.

He said such practice should be abhorred by successive governments in order to keep the media private.

He argues that how can journalists serving on the various boards criticize the government when they err.

Pianim’s comment comes after the recent appointments of Paul Adom-Otchere (Metro TV) and Kwame Sefa-Kayi (Peace FM) to the boards of Ghana Airports Company Ltd and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Nhyira-Addo on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday (16 December), Pianim said such appointments make it difficult for journalists to be neutral in playing their watchdog role effectively.

He added: “I said it at our meeting the other time: no media person should be a member of the board of any public institution.

“How can you criticise a government that you are a part of? If you are a think tank, you are criticising policy: you should not be part of policymaking.”

“You and I should also make sure that we speak the truth. The media (the fourth estate), yours is to speak truth to power, and I have told my friends who are in the media that if you are easily dazzled by the glare of power don’t get close to power,” Pianim said.

Paul Adom-Otchere and the other members of the Ghana Airport Company Board were inaugurated last month.

The board chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere thanked the minister for the composition of the board which he says retains all the necessary expertise to ensure the success of the company.

