Armed Forces’ SSC/SD 51 donates to Dome RCH as part of 10th anniversary

Earlier, the group through their anniversary committeerenovated the Health Centre which has given the facility a facelift.

​The Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Lieutenant Commander Baffour Gyau-Darko, who is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon/Specialist at the 37 Military Hospitalmadethe donation on behalf of SSC/SD 51.

He said SSC/SD 51 in celebrating its 10 years of military service to the nation on 14 September 2022took it on itself to leave a mark of remembrance.

This led to the identification and adoption of Dome RCH to benefit from their benevolence.

Additionally, he mentioned that he hopes the items donated will go a long way to improve the health service delivery for the benefit of the community.

He further noted that he believes quality healthcare can be achieved if care givers are in the right frame of mind and work in a safe, secure and clean environment.

​Receiving the donations on behalf of the Ga East Municipal Health Director, the Deputy Director of Nursing Service Naomi Blankson expressed her appreciation to SSC/SD 51 for identifying the facility and making efforts to give it the facelift it deserves.

She expressed her delight to the Intake in taking cognizance of the efforts of healthcare giver and putting in efforts to make the environment for their practice a conducive one.

She added that she hoped such benevolence will not end there and wished the Intake will continue to support the facility going forward.

​The SSC/SD Intake 51 commissioned on 14 September 2012 with 31 professionals drawn from medical, legal, engineering, clergy and architectural disciplines.

The Intake is made up of 12 Army Officers, 9 Navy Officers and 8 Airforce Officers.

