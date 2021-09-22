Armed robbers attack woman at gunpoint and bolt with GH¢29,000

The incident happened at about 3 pm.

The police in a statement confirmed the robbery stating that they were pursuing three persons suspected to have attacked the victim.

According to the Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwesi Ofori, even though the victim was attacked at gunpoint, she escaped unhurt, however, a bystander who sustained injuries was responding to treatment.

"We want to assure the public that these criminals can run but they cannot hide. We will get them," the statement said.

It also urged the public that any person with valuable information about the incident contact the police to assist with the investigation and possible arrest of the three suspected perpetrators.