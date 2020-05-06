Born on May 6, 1950, the Asantehene is marking his 70th birthday today, May 6, 2020.

“HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY to the Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, our Owner and Life Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Nana wo nkwa so...Piiiiiaaaaaawwww,” Asante Kotoko posted on their Twitter page.

In a separate post, the Manhyia Palace wrote: “Ɔpemsoɔ Ɔsei Tutu Ababio, Asantemanwura!! Wo tiri nkwa, Yɛ srɛ nkwa tenten ma wo!!”

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recently marked 21 years since he was enstooled as king and overlord of the Ashanti kingdom.

He became the 16th king of the Asantes, after being enstooled as Asantehene on 26 April 1999.

The Asantehene, whose real name is Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, was named after 17th-century founder of the Asante Empire, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I when he succeeded Opoku Ware II over two decades ago.

Otumfuo is currently the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).