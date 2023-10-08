Assin Central constituency executives and chairmen declare support for Dr. Bawumia

The delegates also mentioned Dr. Bawumia's promise to make ten appointments from each constituency as a factor in their decision to support him. They believe that this promise will provide opportunities for party executives and committed members to benefit from such appointments.

Raphael Acquah, Chairman of Wurakese D/A Polling station, expressed their confidence that Dr. Bawumia will not only win the primaries but also the presidential election in 2024 for the NPP.

Furthermore, some of the delegates highlighted their feelings of neglect by the party in the Constituency and how they now see hope in Dr. Bawumia's actions and promises. They believe that his commitment to ensuring that delegates at the Constituency level benefit from the party is a compelling reason to support him.

