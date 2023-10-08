These delegates believe that Dr. Bawumia is the most suitable candidate among the four remaining aspirants to represent the NPP in the upcoming presidential election. They see him as having the ability to win the election for the NPP due to his significant contributions to the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.
Assin Central constituency executives and chairmen declare support for Dr. Bawumia
In the Assin Central Constituency, hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates, including polling station chairmen and other executives, have declared their support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party prepares for the National Delegates Conference to elect a flagbearer.
The delegates also mentioned Dr. Bawumia's promise to make ten appointments from each constituency as a factor in their decision to support him. They believe that this promise will provide opportunities for party executives and committed members to benefit from such appointments.
Raphael Acquah, Chairman of Wurakese D/A Polling station, expressed their confidence that Dr. Bawumia will not only win the primaries but also the presidential election in 2024 for the NPP.
Furthermore, some of the delegates highlighted their feelings of neglect by the party in the Constituency and how they now see hope in Dr. Bawumia's actions and promises. They believe that his commitment to ensuring that delegates at the Constituency level benefit from the party is a compelling reason to support him.
Out of the 519 delegates in the Assin Central Constituency, about 310 delegates have thrown their support behind Dr. Bawumia, despite the constituency being the stronghold of Kennedy Agyapong, who is a rival to Dr. Bawumia in the flagbearer race.
