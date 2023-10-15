Assurances from China, France on MoU for External debt restructuring intact - Ofori Atta

“We have met the Central Bank Governor of China and we don’t perceive any opposition or reluctance in participating positively when it comes to the Memorandum of Understanding on restructuring of our external bilateral debts,”

“The Chinese government within the past months is close to reaching a similar deal with Zambia, Sri Lanka, and Suriname, so following that trend, we expect some similar cooperation from them when it comes to Ghana”.

During the Annual International Monetary Fund/World Bank meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco, the Finance Minister emphasized the effectiveness of Ghana's engagement in the G20 Common Framework for countries facing debt challenges.

He highlighted the significant progress made under this framework compared to other nations in similar situations.

Ofori-Atta expressed optimism about the imminent economic stability in Ghana, attributing it to the government's ongoing programs and its commitment to prudence in expenditure.