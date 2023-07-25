ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Atta Mills was a distinguished man who served Ghana with humility — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama, in a tribute to the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has described him as a distinguished man who served Ghana with the utmost integrity and humility.

Late President Atta Mills
Late President Atta Mills

Paying a glowing tribute to his former boss John Evans Atta Mills, Mahama said he was building "a better Ghana" for all and not just a few in the country.

Recommended articles

In a Facebook post, Mahama said Mills' sterling leadership qualities will never be forgotten.

He said Professor Mills was a humane leader who strove to ensure better socio-economic conditions for Ghanaians adding that his footprints are all over the country.

John Mahama served as Vice President to the late Atta-Mills
John Mahama served as Vice President to the late Atta-Mills Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama further stressed that the late Atta Mills was a true leader, a visionary, and a friend to many.

Prof Mills passed on July 24, 2012, becoming the first sitting President in Ghana’s Fourth Republic to die.

Then serving as Prof. Mills' Vice President, Mahama was subsequently sworn in to replace his deceased boss as President.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Politicians are thieves — Social media reacts to Cecilia Dapaah's stolen money

John Agyekum Kufuor

Kufuor is alive and not dead — Spokesperson

Frederick Abila

19-year-old Ghanaian student builds AI-powered social networking app

CAB

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah resigns from office