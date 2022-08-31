Auditor General’s report: Only 61 out of 360 programmes offered by KNUST accredited

According to the A-G’s report, “out of the 360 programmes run by the University, only 61 have been accredited, 190 sent to National Accreditation Board (NAB) for accreditation and reaccreditation with 109 yet to be sent to NAB for accreditation.”

The report has therefore recommended that the management of the school should stop running programmes that have not been accredited or have their accreditation expired until the right things are done.

“...Management to cease running programmes that are not accredited or having its accredited certificates expired, until they are accredited or renewed, to avoid sanctions by NAB.”

The report further found out that four officers of KNUST, who were granted sabbatical leave, took up various appointments in other government institutions where they are enjoying full (basic salary and other allowances) monthly salaries in addition to basic and Market Premium being paid by the University (KNUST).

The Auditor General’s report said this has resulted in double payment of basic salary and market premium by government in the sum of GH¢488,868.69.

“We recommended to Management to ensure that the officers refund the salaries paid by the University for the sabbatical leave period to the consolidated fund,” the report stated.