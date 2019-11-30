According to the 2018 Prison Service Annual Report, basic school-leavers topped the list of prisoners in the country.

Out of the 9,034 persons who were convicted last year, 5,888 had only completed basic education, while 1,427 had attained secondary or post-basic education, the report said,

It further noted that out of the total number of convicts admitted in 2018, 4,813 representing 53.28 per cent were Christians while 1,809 were Muslims.

In addition, the report said that 4,579 of the convicts were aged between 18 and 25 years, while 2,731 were aged between 26 and 35 years; representing 81 per cent of total convicts.