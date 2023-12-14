Basil David Anthony named in 2023 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana ranking

The Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana for 2023 also embodies the spirit of innovation,determination, and excellence that characterizes Ghana’sevolving business ecosystem.

With over 15 active years in the business front in 4 continents,Mr. Basil David Anthony popularly known as the CEO ExtraOrdinaire (CEOExtraO) is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) / Founder of MODERN FLOORS®️ (Ghana, UAE, UK, & USA) and TicketGhana.com (Ghana), he serves as an inspiring respectable youthful public figure who possesses versatile experience & expertise in various business sectors.

Speaking about this year’s ranking, Prince Akpah, the Managing Director of Avance Media, expressed his delight, stating, This year’s list solidifies its place as a definitive platform for recognizing and celebrating young Ghanaians who are trailblazers in their respective industries. The 2023 edition of the list presents an impressive list of talented Ghanaians who have left an indelible mark through their visionary leadership and impactful work”

Mr. Basil David Anthony took to his social media handles to express his gratitude to the organisers for the honour and pledged to continue being a force in the business sector of Ghana.

This recognition adds to his recent nomination at the just ended Ghanaweb excellence Awards 2023 where he grabbed a nomination in the category of Inspirational male supporting women leaders as well as his Peoples Choice Award at the Forty under 40 Ghana Achievers September this year.