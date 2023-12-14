ADVERTISEMENT
Basil David Anthony named in 2023 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana ranking

Evans Effah

Mr. Basil David Anthony CEO of Modern Floors, has been ranked in the 2023 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana.

The list is compiled annually by Avance Media and YCEO Africa, who this year have announced the 6th edition of their annual ranking of leading young Ghanaian CEOs, the Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana, recognizing the exemplary achievements of young leaders steering organizations in both profit and non-profit sectors.

The Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana for 2023 also embodies the spirit of innovation,determination, and excellence that characterizes Ghana’sevolving business ecosystem.

With over 15 active years in the business front in 4 continents,Mr. Basil David Anthony popularly known as the CEO ExtraOrdinaire (CEOExtraO) is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) / Founder of MODERN FLOORS®️ (Ghana, UAE, UK, & USA) and TicketGhana.com (Ghana), he serves as an inspiring respectable youthful public figure who possesses versatile experience & expertise in various business sectors.

Speaking about this year’s ranking, Prince Akpah, the Managing Director of Avance Media, expressed his delight, stating, This year’s list solidifies its place as a definitive platform for recognizing and celebrating young Ghanaians who are trailblazers in their respective industries. The 2023 edition of the list presents an impressive list of talented Ghanaians who have left an indelible mark through their visionary leadership and impactful work”

Mr. Basil David Anthony took to his social media handles to express his gratitude to the organisers for the honour and pledged to continue being a force in the business sector of Ghana.

This recognition adds to his recent nomination at the just ended Ghanaweb excellence Awards 2023 where he grabbed a nomination in the category of Inspirational male supporting women leaders as well as his Peoples Choice Award at the Forty under 40 Ghana Achievers September this year.

For more information about Basil David Anthony, please visit his official website: www.basildavidanthony.com

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

