Bawumia and Chief Imam visit Ejura to console bereaved families

Kaaka, 45, a resident of Dagombaline at Ejura, was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2021.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital but was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died while on admission on Sunday, 28 June 2021.

Subsequently, the Ashanti regional police command arrested two suspects in connection with his murder.

The police later announced that it has commenced investigations into the matter.

In the aftermath of Kaaka’s death, two persons lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in a clash between the demonstrators and the security personnel.

Meanwhile, the Asokwa District Court has been told of the chilling manner in which social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka Macho, was murdered.

Ibrahim Mohammed died on June 28, two days after he was attacked by the assailants.

Briefing the court, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi, the Ashanti Regional Judicial Police Officer, said Kaaka’s assailants, armed with dangerous implements, first attacked his occipital region (behind the head) till he became unconscious at about 01:30 am on June 26, 2021.

The occipital region is at the back of the human head or skull which is also the visual processing center of the mammalian brain. It receives and processes sensory nerve impulses to the eyes.