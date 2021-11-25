Bawumia is being frustrated in govt and I suspect its from the Akyem guys – Captain Smart alleges

Speaking on his show on the 2022 budget, Captain Smart insinuated that Dr. Bawumia wasn’t consulted on the e-levy tax.

“…when you came into the NPP and started working, Ken Agyapong was somewhere not knowing what was going on. [Do] you remember? Are you being stifled from working?” he quizzed before adding: “I am suspecting that the Akyem people are suffocating Bawumia."

“Bawumia used to have a happy disposition but not anymore. The Akyem guys are doing him in. He is being frustrated so he can’t have that happy disposition. I am suspecting he is not being allowed freehand to do his job," he noted.

Out of those supposedly frustrating the Vice President, Captain Smart mentioned only Gabby (Asare Otchere-Darko) referring to him as Prime Minister in the Akufo-Addo government.

Pulse Ghana

On the specific issue of proposed taxes specifically the Electronic transactions levy (E-levy) Captain Smart tasked the president to order its reversal or face massive protests.

“On the E-levy, Nana if all is well, tell the Finance Minister to cancel it because you are rather making this country ungovernable.”

“At your last cabinet meeting before your Glasgow trip when my name was mentioned, it is not anybody that is making Ghana ungovernable. It is you, yourself and your know-nothing ministers, they are the people making this country ungovernable for you,” he charged.