Bawumia, MPs attend one week observation of Jospong’s late dad

Emmanuel Ayamga

Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong, the late father of the Executive Chairman and Founder of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, will be laid to rest on September 10, 2022, in his hometown at Obom Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

This was announced by the Agyepong family during the one week passing of their beloved father at his residence at Teshie Nungua Estate, a suburb of Accra, on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Prominent among the mourners was the Vice President, H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey,

The sombre occasion also brought together Ministers of State, Members of Parliament (MPs), pastors, chiefs, business moguls, politicians from both the ruling NPP and and opposition NDC to the residence of Opanyin Agyepong.

They included the Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Opare, Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, former Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, MP for Ningo Pampram, Hon. Sam George, MP for Assin Central, Hon. Ken Agyapong, General Secretary of NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Mr. George Andah, former MP, Awutu Senya West among others.

There were various donations from the mourners who attended the ceremony which included cash and other items.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of JGC, Sophia Kudjordji, thanked all those who came to commiserate with Dr. Agyepong and his family, especially Vice President Bawumia.

"Its been an amazing show of love to the Executive Chairman and Founder of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Agyepong," she expressed.

She used the opportunity to encourage Ghanaians to come in their numbers to mourn with the Agyepong family during the burial scheduled on September 10, this year, in Obom Kwahu.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

