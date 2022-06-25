Bawumia, MPs attend one week observation of Jospong’s late dad

Prominent among the mourners was the Vice President, H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey,

Pulse Ghana

The sombre occasion also brought together Ministers of State, Members of Parliament (MPs), pastors, chiefs, business moguls, politicians from both the ruling NPP and and opposition NDC to the residence of Opanyin Agyepong.

Pulse Ghana

They included the Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Opare, Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, former Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, MP for Ningo Pampram, Hon. Sam George, MP for Assin Central, Hon. Ken Agyapong, General Secretary of NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Mr. George Andah, former MP, Awutu Senya West among others.

There were various donations from the mourners who attended the ceremony which included cash and other items.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of JGC, Sophia Kudjordji, thanked all those who came to commiserate with Dr. Agyepong and his family, especially Vice President Bawumia.

Pulse Ghana

"Its been an amazing show of love to the Executive Chairman and Founder of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Agyepong," she expressed.

Pulse Ghana