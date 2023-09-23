The Limited Voters' Registration Exercise began on September 12, 2023, and will continue until October 2, 2023, enabling eligible Ghanaians aged 18 and above to enroll on the voter register.
Bawumia postpone campaign for voter registration exercise
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced the suspension of his campaign tour, effective Saturday, September 23, 2023. This decision is to allow him to visit selected voter registration centers and encourage party members to mobilize eligible individuals to register for their voter ID cards.
A statement issued by Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia said the campaign break is aimed at supporting this registration process, which is part of the Electoral Commission's preparations for the 2024 general elections.
He will also use the visit to encourage all party faithful to focus on mobilizing eligible persons to register for their voter’s ID card.
“The campaign entreats all party members to take note and work hard to achieve each constituency’s registration target.”
