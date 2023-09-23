Bawumia postpone campaign for voter registration exercise

A statement issued by Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia said the campaign break is aimed at supporting this registration process, which is part of the Electoral Commission's preparations for the 2024 general elections.

He will also use the visit to encourage all party faithful to focus on mobilizing eligible persons to register for their voter’s ID card.

“The Bawumia campaign announces a suspension of its ongoing campaign tour, effective Saturday, 23rd September 2023.”

“Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will use the campaign break to visit selected E.C Registration centers and encourage all party faithful to focus on mobilizing eligible persons to register for their voter’s ID card.”