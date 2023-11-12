Bawumia’s Northern roots, not a trump card – Franklin Cudjoe

However, Cudjoe argues that this strategy is flawed, emphasizing that Northerners are more concerned about electing a president who will enhance their lives, regardless of regional affiliations.

Cudjoe's remarks coincide with concerns that the NPP is increasingly banking on Dr. Bawumia's northern roots to bolster support in the region following his selection as the party's flagbearer.

Speaking on Citi TV, Cudjoe stated that Northerners are discerning and will weigh the issues, considering who, between Dr. Bawumia and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, will bring about positive changes when elected president.

“If the NPP relies on that and thinks that will become an electoral advantage, and forget about the larger issues of the economy or governance, then they will be in for a shocker. I think it is important that we don’t necessarily dwell on sectarian politics.

“I admit that these things play a role, even in global politics…but I think it is important that we move away from this kind of thing because already it is driving a certain trend that I’m not in favor of,”