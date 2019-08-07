He said this will happen after Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, gets a much needed rest after being released on bail yesterday.

Speaking on Joy News, he said: "He’s been in police custody for three good weeks. Now that he is gotten his freedom, I am sure that he needs to rest. So I am sure he will take some time to rest and after he will hit the road again".

“I am sure the customers will also agree that our Chief Executive Officer needs to rest a bit after which we are going to arrange for a news conference where he will speak to the media, the general public and the customers as well – where he will outline the way forward for the company,” he said.

Customers of Menzgold have been lamenting since their funds in the gold investment firm got locked up last year.

A few weeks ago, they stormed the Accra Circuit Court wielding placards with inscriptions such as “23 people dead in Menzgold saga”, “suspend criminal charges against NAM 1”, “help NAM 1 to retrieve Dubai money”, “no money for school fees and medical bills”, among others.

Nana Appiah Mensah was granted bail on July 26, 2019, but had been in police custody due to his inability to meet the conditions including GHc 1 billion bail bond with five sureties of whom three are to be justified.

Prior to the release, his lawyers claimed the bail conditions were unfair and pleaded with the court for a review.

His lawyer Kwame Akuffo prayed the court to reduce the bail bond to GHc five million.

NAM1 is standing trial and has been charged with two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without licence, contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).