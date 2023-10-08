Body of late ex-minister E.T. Mensah to return home on Tuesday

The delegation, representing the NDC led by Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister and former Member of Parliament for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.

Upon their arrival in South Africa, they were welcomed by the NDC South African Chapter, led by Benjamin Kofi Quashie and other chapter executives and members who sympathized with them and have been working closely with the family and the party since E.T. Mensah's passing.

The body of E.T. Mensah is expected to be flown back to Ghana on Tuesday, October 10. Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has expressed his intention to be at the Kotoka International Airport, along with members of the Council of State, to receive the body of this distinguished Ghanaian

