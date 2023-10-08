E.T. Mensah, who was a member of Ghana's Council of State, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, while he was in South Africa for medical treatment.
Body of late ex-minister E.T. Mensah to return home on Tuesday
A delegation consisting of prominent members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently in South Africa to finalize the arrangements for the repatriation of the body of the late former Youth and Sports Minister, Enoch Teye Mensah, commonly known as E. T. Mensah.
The delegation, representing the NDC led by Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister and former Member of Parliament for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.
Upon their arrival in South Africa, they were welcomed by the NDC South African Chapter, led by Benjamin Kofi Quashie and other chapter executives and members who sympathized with them and have been working closely with the family and the party since E.T. Mensah's passing.
The body of E.T. Mensah is expected to be flown back to Ghana on Tuesday, October 10. Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has expressed his intention to be at the Kotoka International Airport, along with members of the Council of State, to receive the body of this distinguished Ghanaian
E.T. Mensah, a former politician and minister of youth and sports, passed away at the age of 77 after battling a prolonged illness. Condolences and well-wishes have been pouring in from various quarters to the family and party of the late politician.
