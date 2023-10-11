Bugri Naabu’s vindication: Gyebi and Asare confirm their voices in my recording

Speaking to the media after the Tuesday hearing, Bugri Naabu said “You were all there when they told the committee in public that I’m a liar but now before the committee they have all, including Gyebi, admitted their voices on the tape.

“I want to tell you all that as a chief I don’t tell lies I was in my office and then these people came to say the things they said. I felt it was important for the national security of this state and for the NPP government to know what they were doing in there so I taped them and went to give the tape to the president,” he said.

He stressed “ Now they have all admitted that it is their voice so I want everyone to know that I am not a liar. And if they come out to challenge anything now, we will play what happened in there for all Ghanaians to hear”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the committee which was supposed to sit in camera till Saturday has indefinitely suspended sitting.