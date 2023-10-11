ADVERTISEMENT
Bugri Naabu’s vindication: Gyebi and Asare confirm their voices in my recording

Evans Effah

Traditional leader and former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party Daniel Bugri Naabu was on Monday, October 9, vindicated before the Atta Akyea Committee probing the leaked tape on the plot to remove the IGP as both Superintendent Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Asare both confirmed their voices and details of the conversation on the leaked tape.

Bugri Naabu
Bugri Naabu

Both Police officers, contrary to their earlier position during the public hearing, according to Bugri Naabu, conceded to the full details of their engagement with the politician as captured on the tape.

Speaking to the media after the Tuesday hearing, Bugri Naabu said “You were all there when they told the committee in public that I’m a liar but now before the committee they have all, including Gyebi, admitted their voices on the tape.

“I want to tell you all that as a chief I don’t tell lies I was in my office and then these people came to say the things they said. I felt it was important for the national security of this state and for the NPP government to know what they were doing in there so I taped them and went to give the tape to the president,” he said.

He stressed “ Now they have all admitted that it is their voice so I want everyone to know that I am not a liar. And if they come out to challenge anything now, we will play what happened in there for all Ghanaians to hear”.

Meanwhile, the committee which was supposed to sit in camera till Saturday has indefinitely suspended sitting.

The chairman of the committee told the media after Tuesday’s sitting that the committee will meet to listen to the audio again and also assess other evidence presented before them and begin writing their report.

