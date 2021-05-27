Burning excavators: Stop the lawlessness - Sammy Gyamfi tells Nana Addo

According to him, the destruction of the equipment being used to pollute water bodies and destroy forest reserves will not cease till the criminal acts are halted.

He has therefore challenged those who think otherwise to go to the court of law.

Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of a Law Village Project in Accra on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Nana Addo said "I say with all the emphasis at my command, that no rights can accrue to or flow from the criminal venture of galamsey. The equipment which is being used for an illegal or criminal purpose cannot confirm on the owner or any other person any rights whatsoever," he said.

He stated that "I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh. I strongly disagree, and I will advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about."

But the NDC Communications Director in a Twitter post said "The prosecution and 15-25 year imprisonment of illegal miners as provided under our Minerals and Mining Act, is a more deterrent and effective way of fighting the "galamsey" menace than the burning of excavators. #StopTheLawlessness."

There have been public concerns on the destruction of the equipment, especially excavators with some suggesting that they should rather be seized and allow the court processes to determine what should be done with them.