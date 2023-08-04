Campaign team of Alan calls for prompt action to address anomalies in register

Sylvester Tetteh, a team member for flagbearer Alan Kyeremanten lamented about the anomalies detected in an interview on Citi TV

“The Chief of Staff is not a member of the National Executive Committee, but she has been captured as a member, and we have drawn the attention of the elections committee to that correction. Additionally, the Ashanti Regional Second Vice Chairperson has been duplicated in the same album, and these are some of the things we are bringing to their attention.”

“Former members of parliament are not eligible, only sitting members are eligible, and also, the Chief of Staff may be invited to NEC meetings, but that does not make one eligible, and that is not correct in the regulation of elections of our party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are yet to get a response from NEC, but we are hopeful that they will do the right thing,” Mr. Tetteh added.