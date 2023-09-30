ADVERTISEMENT
Campaign team of Dr.Bawumia attempted to buy me off as running mate - Ken Agyapong

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Presidential aspirant hopeful, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that Vice President and fellow running mate for presidency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's and his campaign team made an attempt to bribe him in order to accept an offer to become Dr. Bawumia's running mate.

kennedy-agyapong

The Assin Central MP claimed to have rejected the offer, he raised these allegations during his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region where he addressed his supporters at the Jubilee park

Mr. Agyapong believes Dr. Bawumia's actions and other engagements are a potential harm to the party.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful emphasized that the Vice President and his team were intimidating party members who did not support him.

A large number of residents in the Ashanti region took to the streets of Kumasi to express their support for Kennedy Agyapong.

The New Patriotic Party is scheduled to hold its elections on November 4, 2023, in hopes of electing a candidate to lead the party in the 2024 general polls

