Car set ablaze on University of Ghana campus as Commonwealth and Sarbah students clash

A car was also set ablaze as the university security personnel stood helpless.

Police personnel eventually arrived on the scene in front of Mensah-Sarbah hall to calm the tensions and prevent an escalation of the clashes.

An eyewitness said the statue of John Mensah Sarbah was also destroyed in the process.

He explained that "Commonwealth has taken what's left of the statue away. 4 vehicles of the police just went to park at the UG guesthouse and stayed there aa…no intervention whatsoever. They're now drawing close to the scene after the thing has ended."