RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Cedi depreciation: The dollar is not a 'god' — NPP's Paul Amaning tells Ghanaians

Kojo Emmanuel

A Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Amaning has advised Ghanaians to stop worshiping the dollar as if it is a 'god'.

Cedi and dollar
Cedi and dollar

Speaking on the current inflation rate on Movement TV, he stated that if Ghanaians do not have confidence in the dollar, inflation will continue to rise.

Read Also

He said "I took the dollar to South Africa but I could not use it to do transactions because the people rejected it- they wanted their local currency. Sadly, the dollar determines a person's wealth in Ghana.

"People are still trading in dollars when the law says no one should trade in it. If we don't have confidence in our money, no third person can have confidence in it. The foreigners have realized we like the dollar more than our gold, so they print dollars for us in exchange for gold."

"Previously the Ghanaian government had the power to reserve 30% of the gold that is mined in the country, but with the coming of the International Monitory Funds (IMF) and other international programs, these agreements have been canceled. The gold we produce annually is more than the 3 billion we are requesting from IMF," he added.

Ghana cedi
Ghana cedi Pulse Ghana

"The Nana Addo-led administration's decision for Ghanaians to have the sole right to own our gold will end the dollarization if the action is taken seriously. The foreigners downgrade our properties for their currencies, and that puts pressure on the cedi," he indicated.

He advised the media to pay attention is increasing education on government intervention to reduce inflation.

The Ghanaian cedi has dropped by a whopping 47.10% against the US dollar since the start of the year.

Since January, the cedi has rapidly depreciated against the US dollar, making it the world's second-worst performing currency.

The business community in the country has blamed the government for the low patronage of their products for its failure in stabilizing the Ghanaian cedi against the major trading currencies.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kumasi Traditional Council

We didn't order Oyerepa FM to shut down — Manhyia Palace denies

British High Commissioner reveals how long it now takes to get UK visa

British High Commissioner reveals how long it now takes to get UK visa

KNUST

Auditor General’s report: Only 61 out of 360 programmes offered by KNUST accredited

Nana Addo with Owusu Bempah

I put my life on the line for Akufo-Addo to become President and he betrayed me – Owusu Bempah