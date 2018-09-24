China-built Cape Coast stadium described as a ‘disaster in waiting’

news

The Cape Coast stadium, which was built by China two years ago, is a disaster waiting to happen, former head of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, has said.

Dr. Thompson believes the stadium was shoddily constructed by the Chinese and that that is evident by the fast deteriorating state of the facility.

The Cape Coast stadium was built in 2016, but it has since not been in good standing in recent months just despite being just two years old.

Dr. Thompson also accused the Chinese of inflating the cost of the facility, adding that the stadium is a disaster in waiting due to its poor quality.

“The base of the floodlight at the Cape Coast Stadium, which was built by the Chinese in 2016. There are cracks in the second base too. In fact, there are cracks everywhere in that stadium. It’s a disaster waiting to happen,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“And therein lies the qualitative aspect of Chinese loans or grants: They do shoddy work for contracts that are grossly inflated because they’re effectively open-sourced from China and China only. And since all the technical drawings are in Chinese, you always have to fly them back to do any major repairs.”

He noted even safety signs at the stadium are written in the Chinese language, making it difficult for people to easily read.

By this, he believes China is trying to impose a sort of cultural imperialism with a deliberate attempt to subvert Ghana’s official language.

Dr. Thompson also pointed to the Accra courts complex, built in 2015, as another project which was shoddily constructed by the Chinese.

“In the meantime, Chinese language dominates a critical sign for Fire Exit. English, our official language, is more or less a subscript (a bit of cultural imperialism there). The Accra Court Complex, built in 2015 by a Chinese firm, is no different. It’s rotting from the inside out, with waterlogged walls and peeling paint. Of course our poor maintenance culture doesn’t help any,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government has a number of agreements with China which are expected to be made official soon.

These include a $2 billion bauxite deal, a proposed centenary bond and another agreement with China-owned StarTimes to distribute ‘300 village satellite TV project’ nationwide.