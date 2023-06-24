CODEO appeals for peaceful by-election

“CODEO appeals to the EC, polling officials, and returning and presiding officers to be firm and apply the electoral rules impartially and objectively. We ask all the polling agents to respect the EC code of conduct and act responsibly on the polling day by assisting the EC officials to execute their duties effectively and efficiently. We also urge the constituents of Assin North and voters to conduct themselves properly on Election Day.

“To the security services, we expect all officers of the law to approach their duties with maximum professionalism and utmost respect for Ghana’s Constitution. We enjoin you to be non-partisan and focus on the security of the ballot process and all constituents lawfully.

“We further appeal to the media to be circumspect in its coverage and reportage on the by-election. The media platform, particularly the radio and social media, should not be used to mobilize and instigate violence during the by-election period. The role of the media is to provide accurate information and education to Ghanaians; we expect them to discharge this function objectively and professionally,”

CODEO deployed 15 election observers for the Tuesday, June 27, 2023 by-election in the Assin North constituency, of which 13 observers will be deployed to 13 polling stations within 12 purposefully selected electoral areas, while the two others will be roaming observers on election day, with one of them observing proceedings at the collation center, to observe the polling station set-up, voting and counting procedures, and also file reports on any incidents they observe throughout the day.

Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be going head to head to win the Assin North seat.

