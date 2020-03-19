"The Bill is therefore intended to provide a legislative framework in consonance with the Constitution, for the imposition of restrictions, as a quick and effective means of intervention to address emergencies", the memorandum in part read.

It was laid together with a copy of the Executive Approval letter dated March 18, 2020, to prove that the President had granted an Executive approval for the Bill to be laid before the House under a certificate of urgency.

The bill has been referred to the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament for consideration.

Here's the full bill laid in parliament

COVID-19 bill