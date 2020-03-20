According to Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Dr. Robert Kuganam-Leb and Nasser Mahama Toure, as well as the staff members, have been asked to stay home after they traveled to the affected countries.

He said Toure who is MP for Ayawaso East "is coming tomorrow. He should stay out. He will be coming from India."

Speaking on the floor of parliament, he named five parliamentary staff who have also returned from Nigeria as others who have been affected by a directive not to show up to work in the house.

"Staff members have also been advised to stay out including their spouses who went to Nigeria. The advice is that these people should stay outside for the time being," he said.

"They should stay outside to enable a period of purge to take place before they come," he added.