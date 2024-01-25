Court orders return of Cecilia Dapaah's funds in 72 hours, OSP leaves case to EOCO

During a press conference, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng revealed that the case would be continued by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). Agyebeng explained, "The court ordered that the office should return the cash sums and defreeze the accounts of an investment of Mrs. Dapaah within 72 hours."

Agyebeng further elaborated on the nature of the investigation, stating that the probe had unveiled a suspected case of money laundering. Due to this, EOCO is deemed better equipped to handle affairs related to "suspected cases of money laundering and its attendant activity of structuring."

The collaboration between the FBI and the OSP, initiated in October 2023, sought to investigate the wealth accumulated by Cecilia Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, spanning both Ghana and the United States. Agyebeng asserted that his office would maintain close collaboration with EOCO and continue working with the FBI on the matter.

In the background of the case, two house helps, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, who worked for Cecilia Dapaah and her husband, face charges for allegedly stealing monies and items valued at millions of cedis. The thefts occurred between July and October 2022, with the accused individuals allegedly pilfering personal effects, including clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery.

The court proceedings have also implicated three other individuals, accused of receiving stolen funds ranging from GH¢1 million to GH¢50,000.

The case came to light when the complainants reported the theft to the police in June 2023, leading to the arrest of Patience Botwe, who was caught entering the couple's room with a duplicate key. Subsequent investigations revealed that the stolen money had been used to acquire properties and expensive items.