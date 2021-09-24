Court remands Nigerien arrested with 656 ATM cards

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu said considering the seriousness and the severity of the punishment if found guilty by the court.

According to ASP Yakubu accused would not appear to stand trial when granted bail.

He, therefore, prayed the court to remand the accused into police custody in furtherance of investigations.

The accused’s lawyer however prayed the court to admit his client to bail as he had been in custody for the past 12 days.

According to the defense counsel, the accused’s fundamental human rights had been breached following the number of days the Police had kept him.

Counsel held that the accused was arrested on September 12, this year.

The court after listening to defense counsel and prosecution upheld the prayer of the prosecution.

A prosecution led by ASP Yakubu said Aminuo was arrested at KIA for possessing 656 ATM debit cards bearing different names.

Pulse Ghana

During interrogation, the prosecution said the accused stated that the ATM cards were given to him by one Rabiu Suleiman based in Kano State, Nigeria, to be given to one Baffa Bawarije, a Nigerian based in Daira Night City Hotel, Dubai.

He has been charged with Electronic Trafficking and Stealing and has pleaded not guilty.