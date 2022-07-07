Court strikes out publication of false news charges against Abronye DC

Counsel for Abronye DC prayed the court to discharge his client since prosecution had demonstrated that they had lost appetite in the case against the NPP Bono Regional Chairman.

Prosecution had earlier requested for additional time to allow them to file their disclosures and replace the lead prosecutor who had enrolled in the Police Training School and hence was unavailable.

Abronye DC was facing charges of publication of false news and engaging in conduct conducive to the breach of peace after alleging that Former President John Dramani Mahama was plotting coup.

Abronye DC had alleged that John Mahama was planning with Al Qaeda to do a coup d’etat that will topple the Akufo-Addo government.

He made the allegation on Accra-based Hot FM while responding to the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor on his attempt to stage a coup if Parliament passes the controversial 1.75% E-levy.

Pulse Ghana

The police in a letter to the NPP stalwart over the allegations stated that "The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup."

In a rebuttal, former President John Mahama denied the coup allegations.

In a statement on his behalf by Joyce Mogtari Bawa said: “H.E John Dramani Mahama has not met with any group of people, let alone a terrorist group, to plot to stage a coup d’etat.”