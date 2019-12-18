A seven-member panel unanimously ruled that persons should not be kept for over 48 hours after being arrested.

The panel was presided over by outgoing Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.

The other members of the panel are Justices Julius Ansah, Anin Yeboah (Chief Justice Designate), Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbadegbe, A. A Benin, and Prof. Ashie Kotey.

Outing Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo

This means that the maximum 48-hour detention rule now includes weekends and public holidays, unlike previously when persons were kept in custody until a another working day.

In her judgement, Sophia Akuffo said it is unconstitutional that portions of the Holidays Act barred the courts from dealing with cases that affect personal liberty.

The court then rectified the provisions to exempt courts dealing with personal liberty cases as part of those who can work on holidays.

Also, the Chief Justice has been ordered to ensure that each Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly is provided with the required number of courts to deal with cases affecting personal liberty on holidays and weekends.

The court said the Chief Justice must make this happen within the next six months, while also ordering the IGP to sensitise police prosecutors about the latest ruling.