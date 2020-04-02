This comes after the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, suggested that facility will only treat staff of the bank and VIPs who contract the virus.

The Minister explained that the Bank of Ghana hospital is not under the entire control of the government, adding that the facility is currently autonomous.

The Bank of Ghana hospital

“A lot of people have been blaming government as to why the Bank of Ghana Hospital is not being used for coronavirus treatment despite the facility being well equipped to treat coronavirus,” Mr. Agyeman Manu said.

“Let me say that, the Bank of Ghana health facility is not under the entire control of the government. We had to go into an agreement with them and the bank has agreed in addition to their own staff to have VIP people at their facility.”

But in a contradictory statement, Bank of Ghana said the hospital will be opened to the general public and not just VIPs.

“The Bank confirms that it was been in discussions with the Ministry of Health to agree on an arrangement to avail parts of the facility, to assist in the treatment of severe and critical cases of COVID-19. This arrangement will be available for the benefit of the general public,” a section of the BoG’s statement reads.

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 195 Coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The pandemic has also claimed five lives so far, but majority of the quarantined patients are recovering well, the Health Minister, Kwaky Agyman Manu, said.