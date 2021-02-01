The number of confirmed cases in the country as of Friday, January 29, 2021, stood at 67,010.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the number of recoveries or discharge stood at 61,236, while the total number of deaths is 416.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 39,198

Ashanti Region - 12,347

Western Region - 3,538

Eastern Region - 2,871

Central Region - 2,321

Volta Region - 963

Bono East Region - 814

Western North Region - 711

Upper East Region - 706

Northern Region - 682

Bono Region - 657

Ahafo Region - 548

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 195

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25