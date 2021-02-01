The number of confirmed cases in the country as of Friday, January 29, 2021, stood at 67,010.
According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the number of recoveries or discharge stood at 61,236, while the total number of deaths is 416.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 39,198
Ashanti Region - 12,347
Western Region - 3,538
Eastern Region - 2,871
Central Region - 2,321
Volta Region - 963
Bono East Region - 814
Western North Region - 711
Upper East Region - 706
Northern Region - 682
Bono Region - 657
Ahafo Region - 548
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 195
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25