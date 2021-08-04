COVID-19: Ghana’s active cases rise to 6,766

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said the increase in the numbers has the potential to trigger a third wave.

“The total tests done so far is 1,459,845 with an overall positivity rate of 7.3 per cent, Dr Kuma-Aboagye told journalists at a press briefing organised by the Information Ministry on Wednesday, 4 August 2021 that as of 1 August, “we have confirmed a total of 106,434”.

The total number of recoveries is 98,814, he said.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the trajectory of the active cases is “steep” and “worrying”.

“That tells us in the last few weeks, we have increased our cases from 1,600 to 6,766 in one month”, he illustrated.

“There’s been a very steep rise in the active cases in the last two weeks”, he noted.

Additionally, he observed: “We are having emerging hotspots outside Accra and Kumasi”.

Volta, Bono and Bono East regions, he noted, are the new hotspots.