According to the health authority, the total number of active cases recorded stands at 6,971.
COVID-19 kills 17 more Ghanaians; death toll now 1,069
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update has announced that COVID-19 has killed seventeen more people within 48 hours taking the death toll to 1,069.
It said 127 cases are severe and 52 others are in critical condition adding that 393 new cases have been recorded.
A total case of 121,307 has been confirmed with 113,267 recoveries and discharged.
