In a statement, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare explained that Members of the Executive Arm of government the President referred to include Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Senior Staffers and Special Assistants.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Members of the Executive refers to; Hon. Ministers, Deputy Ministers of State, Senior Staffers at the Presidency and Special Assistants. All other Members of the Public Service are to comply with the circular issued by the Public Services Commission with reference No. AB 296/349/01 dated 23rd March, 2020 which is aimed at reducing the number of staff working at the same time while ensuring the continuous delivery of core services as mandated,” the Chief of Staff noted.

President Akufo-Addo on Friday announced a lockdown of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) including Kasoa in the Central Region as well as the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area (GKMA) which includes Kumasi and some towns in the Ashanti Region.

The lockdown is expected to take effect on Monday, March 30, 2020.

So far, Ghana has recorded 141 cases of Coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health. Five people have died while two persons have recovered from the contagion.