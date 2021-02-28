Akufo-Addo, in his 24th address to the nation on the measures taken to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana, said the vaccine will not alter anyone’s DNA and will not embed a tracking device in anyone’s body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men as perceived.

He said on Monday (March 1), he will be joined by the First Lady, Vice President, Dr Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, to take the first jabs to prove that it’s safe.

“Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men,” he said. “As your President, I want to assure you that the vaccine is safe. That is why tomorrow, on Monday, 1st March, ahead of the commencement of the vaccination programme on Tuesday, 2nd March, my wife the First Lady, the Vice President, his wife the Second Lady, and I will take the vaccine publicly at two (2) health facilities in Accra.”

He also indicated that other key public officials and figures will take the jab publicly the following day (March 2).

“Key public officials such as the Speaker and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and Members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President, and prominent personalities like some Eminent Clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse, and some media practitioners will also, on Tuesday, take the jab publicly. This is being done because the vaccine will help protect us against the impact of COVID-19 on our health. It is also a major catalyst to restoring livelihoods and the national economy to the robust level it belongs.”

“I encourage faith-based groups, civil society, media and all Ghanaians to support the public education campaign associated with the exercise. We need all hands-on deck to make this a success,” he added.