Creatives Obour, fashion personality Claudia Lumor loses candidature

A third candidate secured only 59 votes, equivalent to 5.87% of the total count. Notably, this marks Obour's second consecutive loss in the NPP primaries.

Similarly, Claudia Lumor, the entrepreneur and founder of Glitz Africa Magazine, faced disappointment in her bid for the Oforikrom constituency. She secured 351 votes, placing second to Michael Kwesi Aidoo, who garnered 666 votes.

Other candidates, Nelson Owusu Ansah, Joseph Teiyiri, and Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabor, obtained 96, 13, and 8 votes, respectively.

Lumor announced her parliamentary bid in December 2023 under the NPP banner.