Creatives Obour, fashion personality Claudia Lumor loses candidature

In the Asante Akim South constituency, Obour sought to secure the NPP Parliamentary candidacy but was defeated by the incumbent MP, Kwaku Asante Boateng. Obour received 280 votes, representing 32.86% of the total, while Mr. Boateng emerged victorious with 522 votes, constituting 61.27% of the votes.
Obour, the musician-turned-politician, and Claudia Lumor, the renowned fashion personality, faced defeat in their quest for candidature in the recent NPP Parliamentary Primaries.
A third candidate secured only 59 votes, equivalent to 5.87% of the total count. Notably, this marks Obour's second consecutive loss in the NPP primaries.
Similarly, Claudia Lumor, the entrepreneur and founder of Glitz Africa Magazine, faced disappointment in her bid for the Oforikrom constituency. She secured 351 votes, placing second to Michael Kwesi Aidoo, who garnered 666 votes.
Other candidates, Nelson Owusu Ansah, Joseph Teiyiri, and Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabor, obtained 96, 13, and 8 votes, respectively.
Lumor announced her parliamentary bid in December 2023 under the NPP banner.
She candidly shared the financial challenges she has faced in her bid to secure the internal elections expressing the demanding nature of her campaign, describing it as both expensive and challenging.
