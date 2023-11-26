ADVERTISEMENT
Curfew declared in Sierra Leone over security threat

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The government of Sierra Leone has declared a nationwide curfew in response to a security breach at one of its barracks.

The incident involved unidentified individuals attempting to break into the military armory at Wilberforce barracks in the early hours of a Sunday.

In a statement dated November 26 and signed by Chernkru Bah, the Minister of Information and Civic Education of Sierra Leone, it was announced that the curfew was implemented to enable security forces to apprehend the suspects.

“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country,” Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Information and Civic Education said in its statement."

Citizens have been strongly advised to stay indoors, with the government assuring that it has control of the situation through state security forces.

